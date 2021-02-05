What you need to know
- WristControl is an Apple Watch app that puts all your HomeKit accessories and scenes into one gorgeous place.
The Home app on your Apple Watch is fine. It's perfectly serviceable. But nobody enjoys using it. WristControl is like the Home app, but it's better because it looks nice, works as you expect, and is customizable.
WristControl gives you three tabs with which to work; Scenes, Favorites, and All. It's all pretty self-explanatory and you're going to want to put your most-used accessories into Favorites for obvious reasons. Scenes can house any scene that's already set up in the Home app, and All is, well, everything.
Here's the full rundown from WristCam developer Andras Solyom.
With this app you can control your HomeKit devices and scenes better than ever!
The application consists of 3 tabs:
- Scenes: Add any existing HomeKit scene, and trigger with a simple tap. You can choose between a compact grid view with icons only, or a more detailed list view with names too.
- Favorites: Choose from list of compatible accessories for quick access. Tap on accessories to turn them on/off
- All: All compatible accessories will be shown here, but you can hide any if you want
- Option for list or grid view for accessories
- For all scenes and accessories you can choose from over 270 icons
- Reorder accessories and scenes
- Every scene can be turned into a complication, using the complication to open the app will automatically run the scene.
- Support for home selection
- Standalone watch app: every functionality and setting available right on your watch, even when your phone is out of range
- Complication with custom icon and color to launch the app
Being able to control our smart home from your wrist is something that never gets old, but while the Home app does its job, wouldn't it be nice to have an app that does it with a little bit of panache? WristControl is that app.
You can download WristControl from the App Store right now. It's priced at a very reasonable $1.99.
