My sixth WWDC was my busiest, but also the one where I felt most at home.

If you've been reading other WWDC takes around the web, you'll see similar thoughts and comments. Moving 2017's WWDC to San Jose made the sometimes sprawling conference (and its various unaffiliated events) feel like the best little tech town in the world. I'm going to be honest: I was nervous going into this year. I initially didn't even book a hotel past Tuesday, originally opting to stay in San Francisco for the remainder of my trip. I figured that after the keynote, non-badged folks would gravitate back to the North Bay. I couldn't have been happier to be wrong. Despite thousands of people descending on the McEnery Convention Center and its surrounding blocks for the week, San Jose felt strangely calm — welcome in a way that the South of Market area never really has. In SoMA, there were places for developers to congregate, of course, but the "chosen" (those with WWDC badges) always felt very distanced from those attending other conferences, or those in town to meet with folks and see friends. It didn't feel nearly so much that way this year, perhaps because San Jose still has some new and shiny to it; attendees were just as busy exploring its many coffee shops and eateries as they were visiting sessions and eating boxed lunches. I frequently would find myself surrounded by pass holders, AltConf-ers, and Layers folks alike, having conversations I don't know if we'd ever make work in San Francisco. The fact is, SF is a city blessed with eateries and bars on every corner, and attendees tend to disappear across it when sessions end; San Jose's relatively tight-knit downtown meant that WWDC attendees and alternative conference-goers were all on the same street, visiting the same bars, eating the same delicious waffles. At one point in the week (and I'm sure others as well), one local coffee shop practically became an honorary WWDC lab, with several of us NDA-signed folk bantering back and forth about decisions made in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. One of the other big reasons why this WWDC felt so friendly this year was, in part, Ashley Nelson-Hornstein and Sorush Khanlou's app Beacon: Launched in part to help folks find cool things to do with fellow attendees in San Jose, Beacon became the secret hit of the conference and its surrounding parties, offering one of the best ways I've found in recent memory to meet up with new people in safe and friendly environments.