WWDC is mostly software only. Mostly. This year, though, there's a lot more... Apple's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off with its traditional keynote on June 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. PDT, 1 p.m. EDT. Apple is streaming the event live and we'll be sharing our thoughts before, during, and after the show, and collecting them all right here. So, watch along with us for all the color, commentary, and analysis for the show!

Since the show hasn't started yet, here's a preview of what to expect! All the new operating systems Major new OS updates are as close to sure things as we're going to get at WWDC. There'll be a new version of iOS. A new version of macOS. And new versions of tvOS and watchOS as well.

If past is predicate, Craig Federighi will do the honors for iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. Kevin Lynch will walk us through watchOS 4, and Eddie Cue will handle tvOS 11. Big things to look for: Dark theme on iOS 11. If rumors of OLED iPhone 8 are true, developers will need time to get black, power-efficient apps ready to accommodate it.

Smarter Siri. The AI wars are upon us. No, not Skynet. At least not yet. But everyone is fielding virtual assistants and Apple's going to have to work hard to match and exceed expectations.

Putting the Pro into Pro. It's been two years since the last big iPad enhancement and, while Apple won't make iOS into macOS, the company can and will continue to push iOS forward on the big screen.

More Messages. Communications is becoming a primary interface layer and while iMessage in iOS 10 was a big step forward, Apple needs to keep pushing the pace.

Photos. But better. Google Photos is seriously great but comes with huge privacy compromises. Apple nails the privacy but needs to ramp up the features, and fast, to stay competitive.

Apple Television. No, not the set. The service. Apple couldn't get the deal before. Now others have the service Apple always wanted. It's time for Apple to get it too.

Even better together. Apple's real strength is how well all the operating systems and devices work together. Rounding that out, including filling gaps like handoff for media, will make everything even more compelling. There's lots more, of course. Full ten-fold tent-poles for everything. For the rest of the rumors, see: Read our iOS 11 rumor roundup Read our macOS 12.13 rumor roundup Read our watchOS 4 rumor roundup Read our tvOS 11 rumor roundup

The hardware potentials Apple doesn't showcase new hardware at WWDC. Except when it does. Absent a March event and with rumors hot and heavy, this could be one of the years it does.