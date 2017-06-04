WWDC is mostly software only. Mostly. This year, though, there's a lot more...
Apple's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off with its traditional keynote on June 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. PDT, 1 p.m. EDT. Apple is streaming the event live and we'll be sharing our thoughts before, during, and after the show, and collecting them all right here. So, watch along with us for all the color, commentary, and analysis for the show!
Since the show hasn't started yet, here's a preview of what to expect!
All the new operating systems
Major new OS updates are as close to sure things as we're going to get at WWDC. There'll be a new version of iOS. A new version of macOS. And new versions of tvOS and watchOS as well.
If past is predicate, Craig Federighi will do the honors for iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. Kevin Lynch will walk us through watchOS 4, and Eddie Cue will handle tvOS 11.
Big things to look for:
- Dark theme on iOS 11. If rumors of OLED iPhone 8 are true, developers will need time to get black, power-efficient apps ready to accommodate it.
- Smarter Siri. The AI wars are upon us. No, not Skynet. At least not yet. But everyone is fielding virtual assistants and Apple's going to have to work hard to match and exceed expectations.
- Putting the Pro into Pro. It's been two years since the last big iPad enhancement and, while Apple won't make iOS into macOS, the company can and will continue to push iOS forward on the big screen.
- More Messages. Communications is becoming a primary interface layer and while iMessage in iOS 10 was a big step forward, Apple needs to keep pushing the pace.
- Photos. But better. Google Photos is seriously great but comes with huge privacy compromises. Apple nails the privacy but needs to ramp up the features, and fast, to stay competitive.
- Apple Television. No, not the set. The service. Apple couldn't get the deal before. Now others have the service Apple always wanted. It's time for Apple to get it too.
- Even better together. Apple's real strength is how well all the operating systems and devices work together. Rounding that out, including filling gaps like handoff for media, will make everything even more compelling.
There's lots more, of course. Full ten-fold tent-poles for everything. For the rest of the rumors, see:
The hardware potentials
Apple doesn't showcase new hardware at WWDC. Except when it does. Absent a March event and with rumors hot and heavy, this could be one of the years it does.
Phil Schiller is the best in the business when it comes to introducing new atoms for all the new bits to run on, at least when it comes to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Jeff Williams has been handling Apple Watch when it makes an appearance, and Eddy Cue — Apple TV.
So, what could we get?
- New MacBook updates. MacBook didn't get updated in March and MacBook Air… in a lot longer. MacBook Pro was just updated, but new chips might be available for it too. In other words, Kaby Lake everything.
- Siri Speaker / Apple Home Hub. We're still super early in the home hub space and Apple loves to zag when others zig. So, Siri in something closer to a SONOS-style connected speaker could make more sense — and higher margins — than tiny, tinny Echo-style product.
- Apple TV 4K. It would need iTunes 4K to go with it, and HDR to be truly updated, but Apple's new TV box needs an update to stay new.
- Edge-to-edge iPad. Would Apple spoil an edge-to-edge iPhone unveiling by showing off the next-generation iPad first? If it's ready to ship, it'll ship.
Apple Watch Series 3 is probably a while away still and, while an updated iPhone SE could ship at any time, there's only so much one show can hold. For all the rumors, see:
Any more things?
Always more things! Despite the hardware, software will still be key at WWDC. Apple's shown the company can make bold new designs and cutting edge new features, but also work to revolutionize medical research and patient care, accessibility and privacy.
The devices will get the lion's share of media attention next month, but it's all the new Kits that'll be defining how we use those devices for the next year.
Rene, I hope they really turn this around, they need to overhaul the OS, make it easy for the user to get to things, like getting to Bluetooth, etc. settings from control center as well as letting us put any toggle there! The ability to change the camera resolution from the camera app! The volume hud has to go, put it somewhere else. Let us put the icons wherever we wanna put it, for example many people have kids and they have their pictures as a background. The ability to lock individual apps with Touch ID (3rd party apps have this so why not). Make Touch ID as a trap pad like swipe to the left and right to get to background apps, etc. Etc
That doesn't sound like an "overhaul", but all the minor tweaks everyone's been asking for for a while. It's definitely time to let us put icons wherever and really about time they add swipe typing to the stock iOS keyboard. Those are the only two features I'd really like to see added myself.
That just sounds like Android.
You have a typo in the roundup link for macOS: Read our macOS 12.13 rumor roundup (it is 10.13, not 12.13).
I've been impressed with how lightweight and responsive Windows 10 is on the same hardware compared to macOS. macOS is seriously turning into a bloated, slower, and more "glitchly". I had to do more reboots in macOS lately to address performance issues than in Windows.
Apple needs to stop neglecting macOS as well as iOS for iPad. They spent too much time focusing on the iPhone that it's starting to make me want doubt Apple completely in its ability to compete with Google and Microsoft on the platforms that we need.
iPhone is not the one for all platform, it's just not going to happen. I know Microsoft and Samsung is working on this with Continuum and DeX but it didn't exactly work out the way they want. I'll give Samsung more time with DeX because W10 mobile is a flop giving Continumm no chance to advance.
Google's ChromeOS with Android apps is a very interesting concept. I'd love to use some of my iOS apps on my Macs because there aren't many available macOS apps compared to iPad apps like Readdit/Narwhal/News and so on.
Apple needs to take it to the next level and figure out if it is serious about being in the computer business or not. They are behind on hardware, and buggy and slow on OS. Fix it, or set it free, Apple!
Lightweight ha! Updates every 5 sec
I have to say that my MacBook Pro running the latest version of MacOS and honestly any version of MacOS has been far more stable than the machine I have a work running Windows 10 or any other previous version. So much so that I have actually completely abandoned the PC running Windows at work as I have all the tools I need to do my job on my Mac.
Reboots for me are far and few between.
Your experience I don't believe is indicative. I don’t like it at all but I will admit that Windows is SOLID.
Apple could be even more solid but they are obsessed with newness and wow factor.
Jeez. Just tweak the **** thing and leave a whole new OS till it’s actually needed. This is why I don’t believe OSX will work in enterprise despite the push from the Apple/IBM alliance.
IT admin does not have the time to thoroughly beta test new software all the time.
Your item worked in 10.12.6, but guess what it may not work in 10.12.6 let alone 10.13….
Wow. One personal experience to generalise the quality of software used by hundreds of millions of people.
It will be interesting to see there are any hints about the iPhone 8 from iOS11 or the new development tools and APIs. As Rene says dark mode would suggest an OLED screen, but there could be other stuff hinting at a full face screen, or a higher pixel density.
Re: Photos, Apple has not nailed privacy in Photos. In iCloud Photo Sharing, anyone with access to the shared album can save a photo in full resolution and print it if they choose to do so. This is a huge issue with regard to copyright infringement as well as privacy. There should be more options for the host of the shared album, ones similar to the permissions in MacOS where you can choose "View only", "View and edit" and so on. The lack of these privacy controls is just irresponsible on Apple's part.
You can be guaranteed thats not going to happen in the near future. iCloud photo staring was meant to share personal photos among family and friends. You give access to people to whom you want to give such access. If you want to share copyrighted material, use a platform that was built for such purposes. This is like complaining there is no white table cloth and table service in a coffee shop.
Thank you
They aren't full resolution:
What you mentioned are copyright controls, which I an in favor of, but I have never seen a picture on the internet that I haven't been able to download. There is no protection for photos like you are looking for.
I really hope they catch up with all other companies and start leading from the front.
That's very vague, specifically catch up to what? Apple leads on many things, but lags on some others. You make it sound like they lag on everything, which is false. Apple sells products that make people happy because they work so well across many features and functionality. So while they may lag in certain things, they excel in others. The consumer decides what's important. For instance, once quick easy example: iMessage. Apple's messaging platform has been way ahead of everyone for a long time, and it's one of the reasons so many people stick with Apple, since messaging is one of the most use apps. Another one is the fact that Apple literally invented the "ultrabook" when it released the Macbook Air in 2008. It took years for the other companies to catch up and now they have finally. When you say "with all other companies", that's super hilarious and trolling. Yeah, every other company makes everything better than Apple. Sure...
No edge to edge iPad, not before iPhone 8 and maybe ever because it doesn't make sense. You can't hold an iPad the way you hold a phone, with your hand wrapping around the back and holding by edges (unless you've got huge NBA hands maybe). So we need edges on the iPad big enough to allow thumbs to overlap a bit just to hold the **** thing! Those mockups of the 10.5" iPad looks very realistic, but I wouldn't call that an "edge to edge" screen, as it shouldn't be.
I would love to see and updated MACOS design language. It just feels so dated IMO. Also i am waiting to what what the 2017 macbook pros will look like If there is a significant increase in battery life then i would switch over but if not, I then ill stick with the current version
Apple needs software changes to turn the focus back to typing on glass.
iPhones and iPads were transformative in large part because they allowed typing on glass rather than physical electro-mechanical keyboards. The glass keyboards are frangible, reshaping to suit various input methods and languages. They also permit using multitouch on the keyboard to edit documents without having to shift hands from the keyboard area to the document area. But the huge downside is how much of the iOS device screen the on-screen keyboard takes.
Apple should consider making one, or several, separate typing-on-glass keyboards that connect through Bluetooth — or the special connections on Pro iPads — to any Apple computing device. Apple TV, Macs, but especially iPhones and iPads would all benefit from this alternative to electro-mechanical keyboards.
In the interval before such a separate keyboard is released, Apple should update iOS to allow the keyboard on any iPad or iPhone to type directly into any other authorized iDevice. You could thumb-type your phone and watch the text appear on the full screen of an iPad. You could touch-type on your favourite non-cellular iPad, view the results full-screen on your phone, and send it on its cellular way when completed.
The trick is not difficult. When I go to a search bar on my Apple TV, I already get notifications on iPhone and iPad that I can swipe here and use my keyboard as input to the query.
Time for Apple to go Back to the Glass.
Renee touched on it briefly, even if he couldn't do it without his usual fear-mongering about privacy, but it's truly remarkable how much better Google Photos is than Apple Photos. They are well behind in usability, simplicity, STORAGE, etc.
I predict that Apple will bring Wolfram Research on stage during the WWDC to announce Mathematica for iPad. Wolfram announced beta of Wolfram Player last November ( http://blog.wolfram.com/2016/11/16/launching-wolfram-player-for-ios/ ), and full-blown Mathematica is a small step from the read-only player. Apple will do this to help shift thinking about the iPad to a professional device; Wolfram will do because they desperately need their platform on mobile devices.