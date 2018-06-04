All of Apple's big announcements from WWDC 2018!

The WWDC keynote is a time of major announcements from Apple, and 2018 is no different. Here's the lowdown on the major announcements from Apple at this year's developer conference.

Apple announced iOS 12, with improvements to augmented reality, including ARKit 2.0, along with updates for Siri, and the new Measure app. There are also enhancements for the News app, Messages, Facetime, Do Not Disturb. iOS 12 will be available for all users later this year.

With watchOS 5, Apple is making a lot of improvements to the Activity app, including custom challenges that you can send to your friends to see if they can beat you. The Workouts app has also added support for Yoga workouts, as well as Hiking workouts. There's also Walkie-Talkie, which lets you push to talk to immediately talk with your friends, and works over both cellular and Wi-Fi. The Siri watch face is adding live Sports scores, Maps, and your heart rate. Predictive Siri Shortcuts are also coming to the Siri face, as are third-party apps.