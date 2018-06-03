Every year, when registered developers and scholarship winners show up to get their WWDC badges, Apple gives them a jacket as well. In previous years, that has ranged from heavier, more rain-proof jackets to super-light cloth. This year, at the 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple is repeating last year's black jean jacket — but with a twist.

In place of the usual WWDC embroidery, Apple has placed a small WWDC 2018 pin on each jacket. (Several developers I've spoken with say they appreciate the change since, post-event, they can take the pin off, wear the jacket out, and not have to explain what WWDC means to all the non-developers they meet.)