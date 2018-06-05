As Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) gets closer and closer to the countdown on our calendars, we start to ponder what we think Apple is going to show off and what we hope it will unveil. Every year, Apple reveals something we had never heard or thought of, and every year it doesn't announce something we had hoped for. iPad Pros Prose

Though Apple rarely unveils hardware at WWDC (it is a developer conference, after all), there was talk that there might be a refresh of the 12.9 and 10.5-inch iPad Pro models, especially since Apple recently launched the standard 9.7-inch iPad with support for Apple Pencil. Our hopes were on the edge-to-edge (or at least nearly bezel-free) screen, Face ID, True Depth camera, and faster processor. Much to our chagrin, there is no iPad Pro refresh in our pockets right now. The silver lining: This pretty much ensures we're getting an iPad Pro refresh this fall. The wireless power of air

Since Apple released three iPhone models with Qi wireless charging support for the first time ever, I've been waiting for AirPower. It's something Apple promised us back in September 2017, but we have yet to see even a hint of it. Since it's an accessory and not a major new piece of hardware, WWDC seems like it would be the perfect setting to announce a purchase date. But alas, AirPower, we know you not. Still no release date. Still no more information about its features. Still have to wait. The good news is that, since this is an accessory and not a major piece of hardware, we could literally see it drop in Apple's retail stores at any moment. The biggest little upgrade: iPhone SE 2

My personal favorite rumor of 2018 is the possible second-generation iPhone SE. Whether its a refresh with a better processor and camera or a full-fledged new design in a small package, I'm excited about its potential. So excited that I actually thought it would be something Apple would unveil at WWDC. Is that so silly of me?I mean, Apple dropped the first generation in our laps in March of 2016. How random is that? Homepod mini

Another long shot here, but there have been murmurs around the water cooler that Apple might have a smaller, less expensive version of the HomePod in the works. If a mini iPhone can launch in March, a mini HomePod could launch at WWDC. If it is a reality, if a HomePod mini is in the works, it'll probably be available when Apple updates its hardware this fall, or possibly not until next year if development takes longer. Apple News in more countries

Seriously Apple? I mean, I don't want to be rude, but people outside of the U.S., UK, and Australia do read the news. I'm sure there is a lot behind the scenes that makes it difficult for the News app to spread around the world. There may be rules and regulations in various countries that limit or restrict what a news aggregator can do. It would be nice, however, if the News app could reach, even just a few more countries — Canada in particular. Sleep tracking on Apple Watch

ZZZZ... huh? Oh, sorry. I fell asleep, but I don't know how long because my Apple Watch doesn't have a sleep tracker. Actually, this is something that Apple could do, but I'm not sure it is something Apple should do. I don't want to sleep with my Watch on. I don't think it would be very comfortable. Plus, when would I charge it? Though I'm not keen on a sleep tracker for Apple Watch, I know it could be a real bonus feature for a lot of people that like to track their sleeping habits. With the quality of some of the other health tracker features that Apple Watch has, like heart rate and steps, I can only imagine that a sleep tracker would be pretty dang accurate. A really good sleep tracker might need special hardware. This may end up a feature in the next-generation Apple Watch. Magazine subscriptions lost in the News cycle

Apple bought Texture, the subscription-based digital magazine service, in March of 2018. Though that really isn't a whole lot of time to redesign and integrate its functionality into Apple News or create an entirely new app and storefront, we had high hopes (didn't I mention that at the beginning?). I don't really know what Apple plans to do with Texture as a whole. It's possible it will simply get folded into the News app, where access to your magazine subscriptions will appear in your Today section so you can read articles at your leisure. It's not likely that we'll see anything relating to a magazine subscription service before the next WWDC in 2019. Bigger free iCloud storage tier