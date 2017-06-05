Monument Valley 2 gets a surprise release at WWDC 2017!

WWDC is always full of surprises, but one of the biggest surprises at this year's keynote presentation almost flew under the radar. The critically acclaimed indie game Monument Valley just got a sequel and you can download it from the App Store right now!

During the keynote, Apple was showing off the new App Store design that's coming to iOS 11 (available right now on the developer beta), and the presenter decided to go to the App Store page for Monument Valley 2. I had to do a double-take, and I couldn't believe my eyes. One of the best games to hit iOS in recent years was getting a sequel.

Mere moments after Monument Valley 2 was shown on stage, the developers, ustwo games, officially announced the release via Twitter!

We're extremely proud to announce #MonumentValley2 is available right NOW on the App Store: https://t.co/WkjZ38sAjy https://t.co/cu32oFmclF — ustwo games (@ustwogames) June 5, 2017

The original Monument Valley was an amazingly beautiful 3D puzzle game that was praised for its stunning graphics, compelling story, and its gorgeous soundtrack. I have only just started my adventure in Monument Valley 2, but by all accounts, it's everything the first installment was, and it even throws in some cool new gameplay mechanics.

I'm beyond excited to dive into this surprise release even further, and you can get in on the action too by downloading Monument Valley 2 today!

