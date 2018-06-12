WWDC 2018 was this week and people from around the world tuned their attention to San Jose, California to see all the new good good Apple was launching.
Though I'm pretty bummed I couldn't be in the audience experiencing Memoji in person, I can provide a nice little gallery of some of the best moments on stage and behind the scenes at #WWDC18!
Here's WWDC in pictures!
How to get around at WWDC by @settern pic.twitter.com/bcoKYTY26l— Jason Snell (@jsnell) June 7, 2018
Hi Image Tracking! (And glTF still) #ARKit2 #ARKit #ARCore #iOS12 #WWDC18 #swift #WWDC #AugmentedReality #XR pic.twitter.com/bMaTrOBnC1— V (@virakri) June 6, 2018
Under hela veckan pågår tävlingar i Apples nya AR spel #swiftshot på WWDC. Intresset är stort och kön är ringlande lång. Vi på Thnx är extra stolta då vår egna AR expert säkrade vinst med ett effektivt och övertygande spel redan från snart. 💪 #winning #swiftshot #wwdc #wwdc18 #wwdc2018 #apple #conference #game #AR #multiplayer #digitalinnovation #technology
Time to start building your own emoji #iOS12 #apple #WWDC pic.twitter.com/3ZlOAGh0tW— Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel) June 6, 2018
Wearing my macOS Spinning Pinwheel/Beachball pin today at #WWDC. Yes, it actually spins!! pic.twitter.com/vUHebAhD6D— Patrick McCarron (@McCarron) June 7, 2018
WWDC Day 2. Learning So Much From The World’s Greatest Engineers @Apple. Thank You @Tim_Cook and @TheEllenShow For The Opportunity To Attend My 1st WWDC. #wwdc2018 #accessibility #theabilityapp #apple #theellenshow @TheAbilityApp pic.twitter.com/hvtQwf2d63— Alex Knoll (@AlexanderKnoll2) June 5, 2018
At the Women@WWDC get-together as @EEhare intros for four of the amazing WWDC scholarship winners. pic.twitter.com/HZFNkOo9p1— Serenity Caldwell (@settern) June 6, 2018
Zambi at #WWDC18 is living her best life and protecting us all. pic.twitter.com/RfMmjHgFR7— Greg Barbosa (@gregbarbosa) June 6, 2018
The serenade of the Dark Mode song as sung by @settern pic.twitter.com/oCUVu1E2HD— James Dempsey (@jamesdempsey) June 7, 2018
Just meeteded @ayanonagon @ #wwdc !!! I feel like I know things now 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hL8AseP9kp— Miguel @ WWDC (@sevenxr) June 7, 2018
Today is a proud day for us at #Apple #India. For the First time, creating history @rajavijayaraman bagged an #appledesignaward for his great product #Calzy https://t.co/EeLgNxlnZM#wwdc #wwdc2018 #design pic.twitter.com/Rwb0It5N0T— !shan (@ishanvaish) June 5, 2018
