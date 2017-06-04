This year, Apple's traditional WWDC jackets are denim, but it's the pins everyone wants.

When developers register for WWDC, along with their badge, Apple gives them a little thank you — a jackety emblazoned with the show's logo year. Some years it's been light cloth, other years more rain-proof vinyl. This year, Apple went with denim. That's right, WWDC 2017 is all about the black jean jacket.

Well, mostly. Apple is also giving away pins this year. They're modeled after the WWDC sticker pack that comes included with the WWDC app and include the retro rainbow Apple logo, hello in the traditional Mac script, the Swift icon, the sunglass emoji, the classic Mac icon, and the new Metal logo. 🤘