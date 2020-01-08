What you need to know
- These are the first products from Kygo to launch in the United States.
- Both products are launching this spring.
- There's a set of true wireless earbuds and a Bluetooth speaker.
Lifestyle brand X by KYGO has revealed two new audio products to start the year. The company, founded by DJ and super-producer Kygo, made the dual product announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both the Xellence and Grand Piano X1 signify the company's first entry into the U.S. market.
Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, the true wireless, noise-canceling Xellence earbuds include a sleek, compact, in-ear design with a matching case. It offers X by KYGO's Mimi Defined sound personalization technology, which allows you to create your own Mimi Hearing ID to enable real-time adjustment of the sound. The personalized experience is created using the Kygo Sound App for iOS and Android-based devices.
Available in black and white, the Xellence earbuds also feature an ambient mode, proximity sensor, and auto-pause capability. It offers eight hours of battery life between charges with ANC and 10 hours without. The charging case can hold an additional 20 hours of playtime between charges.
The Grand Piano X1 Wi-Fi smart speaker, meanwhile, features a modern Scandinavian design developed from premium aluminum. Featuring 360-degree Bluetooth capabilities and equipped with Voice Assistant, Google Chromecast, and Apple Airplay 2, capabilities, the device features touch control.
Priced at $499, the Grand Piano X1 launches in Stellar Gray, White, and Black and has been designed to complement any room décor and design seamlessly.
According to Kygo:
This marks an exciting time for X by KYGO, as we unveil a new look and feel of the brand in addition to a product collection unlike anything we've ever created before. It was important to me that all the new products and designs used the same technology that creates the soundscapes and frequencies I use to produce music, and I'm really looking forward to continuing to share the gift of music with consumers everywhere who are looking for a premium listening experience, no matter the genre.
The Xellence and Grand Piano X1 will be available through the X by KYGO website and at select retailers this spring.
