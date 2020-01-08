Lifestyle brand X by KYGO has revealed two new audio products to start the year. The company, founded by DJ and super-producer Kygo, made the dual product announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both the Xellence and Grand Piano X1 signify the company's first entry into the U.S. market.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, the true wireless, noise-canceling Xellence earbuds include a sleek, compact, in-ear design with a matching case. It offers X by KYGO's Mimi Defined sound personalization technology, which allows you to create your own Mimi Hearing ID to enable real-time adjustment of the sound. The personalized experience is created using the Kygo Sound App for iOS and Android-based devices.