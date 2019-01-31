Today, Xbox Live's Director of Programming Larry Hryb announced that the Xbox app has been updated for mobile devices. Now you can directly share your clips to various social media platforms, and even download them to your phone. Hryb said, "Thanks to Xbox fan feedback, you can now share your game captures directly to your favorite social platforms from the Xbox App for iOS and Android, and even save captures directly to your phone to customize via your camera roll."
It's no secret that sharing game clips isn't exactly easy on Xbox One. First, you have to record the footage, then edit it in Upload Studio, and then post it on Xbox Live. There are websites out there that allow you to download your saved game clips to your computer, but the process is still not that user-friendly. The Xbox app for mobile devices should make a big difference in easily sharing gameplay videos.
Thanks to #Xbox fan feedback, you can now share your game captures directly to your favorite social platforms from the Xbox App for iOS & Android, and even save captures directly to your phone to customize via your camera roll. Download the app today https://t.co/2HJjuhKRcJ pic.twitter.com/qlVvcW21QU— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 31, 2019
The ability to download game clips to your phone should give gamers much more variety when it comes to editing options. For example, there are countless excellent video manipulation apps available on iOS that allow you to add titles, effects, and other advanced features. iMovie — Apple's basic offering — is much more superior to Upload Studio on Xbox One which hasn't received a major update in years.
If you have an iOS or Android device, be sure to download the update right now. You may have to manually download it because automatic updates take some time to install.
