Today, Xbox Live's Director of Programming Larry Hryb announced that the Xbox app has been updated for mobile devices. Now you can directly share your clips to various social media platforms, and even download them to your phone. Hryb said, "Thanks to Xbox fan feedback, you can now share your game captures directly to your favorite social platforms from the Xbox App for iOS and Android, and even save captures directly to your phone to customize via your camera roll."

It's no secret that sharing game clips isn't exactly easy on Xbox One. First, you have to record the footage, then edit it in Upload Studio, and then post it on Xbox Live. There are websites out there that allow you to download your saved game clips to your computer, but the process is still not that user-friendly. The Xbox app for mobile devices should make a big difference in easily sharing gameplay videos.