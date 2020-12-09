What you need to know
- Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently available on Android.
- Today, Microsoft confirmed that Cloud Gaming is coming to PC and iOS in Spring 2021.
- The program is also expanding to additional countries like Australia and Mexico.
While we've previously reported that Microsoft is planning to expand the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) to iOS platforms in 2021, following a browser-based approach used by Amazon's Luna, we now have direct confirmation. A post on Xbox Wire confirms that that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to PC and iOS in Spring 2021.
Formerly known as Project xCloud, Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently in beta and available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Android users. Microsoft is also bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to new countries including Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico. Cloud Gaming has been expanding with touch controls for different games such as Minecraft Dungeons and Tell Me Why, which means some of the best tablets for Cloud Gaming are even more important.
Microsoft also indicates that Xbox Game Pass engagement doubled year-over-year in November 2020, with over 40% of new Xbox players joining via Xbox Series S. Additionally, the blog post tells players to look forward to upcoming surprises, starting at the Game Awards 2020 tomorrow, which begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. In 2021, Bethesda Softworks will be joining Xbox, meaning more announcements are coming as Xbox first-party grows to 23 studios.
