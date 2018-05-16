Back in 2015, a photograph of a dress went viral that ripped the internet apart. The image was exactly what it sounded like — it's a picture of a dress (and you can see it to the right) — but some people claimed to see the dress in a blue and black color combo, while others swore the dress appeared in gold and white.

Eventually the hype died down and people moved on with their lives. Every once in a while another image or two would pop up attempting to compete with 'the dress', but nothing really stuck.

Fast-forward to May 15th, 2018, and people beginning asking one simple question:

Yanny or Laurel?

But what did it mean? Well, the answer is very simple: an audio track was posted to a blogger's Instagram story with a voice repeating a single word.

The problem? Some people hear the word Yanny, and others hear the word Laurel.