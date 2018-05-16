Back in 2015, a photograph of a dress went viral that ripped the internet apart. The image was exactly what it sounded like — it's a picture of a dress (and you can see it to the right) — but some people claimed to see the dress in a blue and black color combo, while others swore the dress appeared in gold and white.

Eventually the hype died down and people moved on with their lives. Every once in a while another image or two would pop up attempting to compete with 'the dress', but nothing really stuck.

Fast-forward to May 15th, 2018, and people beginning asking one simple question:

Yanny or Laurel?

But what did it mean? Well, the answer is very simple: an audio track was posted to a blogger's Instagram story with a voice repeating a single word.

The problem? Some people hear the word Yanny, and others hear the word Laurel.

And the internet instantly imploded.

Some people have tried to break down the clip and offer an explanation for why some are hearing it one way and others are hearing it another, but the internet is still torn as to what the word actually is.

So what do you think? Is it Yanny, or is it Laurel?

Let us know what you hear in the comments below.

(Personally? I hear Laurel...)