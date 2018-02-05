What is ethernet over coaxial Simply put, ethernet over coax is the ability to send TCP/IP ethernet packets over a regular coaxial cable wire such as the ones used for cable television. In order to do this you need to purchase an adapter that is very similar to an internet cable modem that can be attached to each end of the coaxial wire. Why use an ethernet to coaxial cable My home was built in the early 2000's. Although it was not built with ethernet ports throughout the home, it did have 4 coaxial ports on my three floors with wiring already connected and hidden behind the walls. I wanted to have an elegant and clean solution for my wiring. Secondly, the Yitong and similarly spec'd adapters allow for both an ethernet and cable television connection simultaneously so you needn't choose one use over the other during it's implementation. Effectively, your cable television data runs at one frequency whilst your ethernet data runs at another frequency making each connection dual purpose. Finally, as compared to other dual purpose wired solutions, ethernet over coaxial offers some decent transfer speeds this side of a straight up 1Gbit ethernet cable. In my experiments I averaged around 40MB/s transfers. Lower than my ~80MB/s transfers when using an ethernet cable but the speed is plenty sufficient for 4K streaming between devices.

How do you set up the Yitong ethernet to coaxial adapters The best part of these adapters is that they are literally plug and play. You need to connect one adapter to an ethernet port on your router. Then that adapter connects one end of a coaxial cable that runs through your home. At the other end of the coaxial cable, you connect a second Yitong adapter. Finally the ethernet port on the second adapter can be directly connected to a computer or another router depending on your requirements. You can also add as many ethernet to coaxial adapters as you have coaxial ports in your home all connecting automatically. Optional settings If you live in an apartment complex have a shared coaxial setup and want to secure your connection throughout your area, you can optionally configure some aspects of the adapter to fit your needs. You can change the administrative password for the adapter as well as set IP addresses and enable an encryption for your data running between the adapters. You'll need to perform each configuration change on every adapter you decide to add to your network.