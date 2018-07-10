Nintendo announced at E3 2017 that its working on a Yoshi title for the Switch. We know very little about it right now. We don't even know the official title. But here's where you'll find everything announced for Yoshi on Nintendo Switch, so bookmark it and check back with us often.
What's new with Yoshi for Nintendo Switch?
July 10, 2018
You can preorder the as-yet-untitled Yoshi game for Nintendo Switch right now on Amazon. There isn no official release date (the Amazon date of December 28, 2018 is just a placeholder date), but the price of the game (as of right now) is $59.99.
What is Yoshi for Nintendo Switch?
It's a new platform game by Nintendo starring everyone's favorite hungry dinosaur.
Yoshi and his pals set off on an adventure in a diorama themed world where characters look like they're not much larger than their real-life amiibo counterparts.
From the little bits of gameplay footage I've seen, the gameplay is typical of Yoshi's previous titles. He uses his sticky tongue to suck enemies in and then either spits them out or lays an egg that follows him until he uses it to throw at something.
Here's Nintendo's description:
Lead Yoshi on a brand new adventure that will turn everything you've come to expect from side-scrolling games upside down! Explore a great, big world decorated like a miniature diorama in a new art style for the franchise, where each side-scrolling stage has the traditional front side as well as a flip side with different views and surprises. Look for items throughout the stage as Yoshi makes his way to the goal. You can even join up with a friend!
Here's Nintendo's official game trailer:
And here's 30 minutes of gameplay from E3 2017:
One new feature coming to this Switch Yoshi game is the ability to interact with objects in the foreground and background.
There is also a way to play the level in two ways. You can play through on the main path or find the hidden path to play a totally different perspective.
Is it multiplayer?
This Yoshi game is a two-player game where two dino pals can team up on the same screen at the same time for simultaneous gameplay.
You can play special co-op levels that have particularly complex puzzles that can only be solved by having two Yoshi's cooperating together.
What amiibo does it support?
Nintendo hasn't added anything to its amiibo page for Yoshi for Switch, but if I were you, I'd start stocking up on all the Yoshi amiibo you can get your hands on right now
- Green Yarn Yoshi
- Light Blue Yarn Yoshi
- Pink Yarn Yoshi
- Yarn Poochy
- Yoshi (Super Mario Bros)
- Yoshi (Super Smash Bros)
When can I get it?
We don't know yet. Amazon's pre-order page shows it as coming sometime in 2018, but Nintendo's game summary page notes that it's coming in 2019.
How much does it cost?
Even though we don't even know the title of the game yet, it's available for preorder right now on Amazon for $59.99.
Any more questions?
Do you have any questions about the new Yoshi game coming to Nintendo Switch? If I can find out the answer, I'll be sure to add it to this FAQ.