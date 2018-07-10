Nintendo announced at E3 2017 that its working on a Yoshi title for the Switch. We know very little about it right now. We don't even know the official title. But here's where you'll find everything announced for Yoshi on Nintendo Switch, so bookmark it and check back with us often. What's new with Yoshi for Nintendo Switch? July 10, 2018 You can preorder the as-yet-untitled Yoshi game for Nintendo Switch right now on Amazon. There isn no official release date (the Amazon date of December 28, 2018 is just a placeholder date), but the price of the game (as of right now) is $59.99. Preorder at Amazon

What is Yoshi for Nintendo Switch? It's a new platform game by Nintendo starring everyone's favorite hungry dinosaur. Yoshi and his pals set off on an adventure in a diorama themed world where characters look like they're not much larger than their real-life amiibo counterparts. From the little bits of gameplay footage I've seen, the gameplay is typical of Yoshi's previous titles. He uses his sticky tongue to suck enemies in and then either spits them out or lays an egg that follows him until he uses it to throw at something. Here's Nintendo's description:

Lead Yoshi on a brand new adventure that will turn everything you've come to expect from side-scrolling games upside down! Explore a great, big world decorated like a miniature diorama in a new art style for the franchise, where each side-scrolling stage has the traditional front side as well as a flip side with different views and surprises. Look for items throughout the stage as Yoshi makes his way to the goal. You can even join up with a friend!

Here's Nintendo's official game trailer:

And here's 30 minutes of gameplay from E3 2017: