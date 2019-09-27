The vast majority of owned computers are laptops, but one of their main drawbacks are their limited storage space. You can either upgrade your hard drive or buy an external one, but if you love downloading movies or apps, you’ll be short on space eventually. Modern problems require modern solutions, and the best solution is cloud storage. In fact, you can buy up to 5TB of lifetime storage (i.e., no subscription fees) for just $99.99.

Polar Backup is a service that offers cloud storage plans that are backed by Amazon’s AWS and 256-bit AES encryption, so you can rest assured that you can reliably and securely access and store files with ease. It also offers duplication and redundancy, so if one of your files ever gets corrupted, you can always retrieve a working version of it. Polar Backup provides meticulous control over your files, so you can manage, sort, locate, and preview your files with the click of a button.

Running out of storage space is a hassle, and there’s no guarantee that your physically-stored files will be secure. That’s what makes cloud storage so popular, and you can get 5TB of lifetime storage with Polar Backup for just $99.99, or 89% off.

