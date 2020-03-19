You can get two free months of Adobe Creative Cloud right now. The offer appears to only be available for existing customers who try to cancel their subscription to the service. PetaPixel spotted the offer first and shared how to take advantage of it.

To get the offer, you need to follow these steps:

Log in to your Creative Cloud account. Select Cancel plan. Follow the steps to cancel your plan, such as explaining why you're canceling. Click the offer for two free months that appears.

We've followed these steps and received two free months on a Creative Cloud subscription in the UK. The offer appears to be valid in at least the U.S. and the UK.

Petapixel points out that the offer might not work or appear for certain accounts. Petpixel reports that subscribers that pay annually do not see the offer.