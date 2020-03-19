What you need to know
- You can get two free months of Adobe Creative Cloud right now.
- To get the offer, you have to act like you're going to cancel your subscription.
- It's unclear at this time if the offer is related to coronavirus.
You can get two free months of Adobe Creative Cloud right now. The offer appears to only be available for existing customers who try to cancel their subscription to the service. PetaPixel spotted the offer first and shared how to take advantage of it.
To get the offer, you need to follow these steps:
- Log in to your Creative Cloud account.
- Select Cancel plan.
- Follow the steps to cancel your plan, such as explaining why you're canceling.
- Click the offer for two free months that appears.
We've followed these steps and received two free months on a Creative Cloud subscription in the UK. The offer appears to be valid in at least the U.S. and the UK.
Petapixel points out that the offer might not work or appear for certain accounts. Petpixel reports that subscribers that pay annually do not see the offer.
Adobe hasn't widely advertised the offer as far as we can tell. It seems like an offer to dissuade people who are considering canceling their subscription to save some money. It's worth noting, however, that Adobe has waived several fees and made some services free during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Adobe breaks down the changes here, including students gaining free in-home access to the Creative Cloud so they can continue their studies.
We've reached out to Adobe for clarification regarding this specific two-month offer. Regardless of the cause, it appears that at least some customers can get two free months of a Creative Cloud subscription, which is worth almost $20, or potentially more depending on your subscription.
