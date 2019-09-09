OneNote for iOS has a new update that brings support for inking with fingers as well as the ability to insert perfect shapes into notes. The update brings OneNote for iOS to version 16.29 and is available to all users through the App Store.

Users can now draw, write notes, and mark up documents using their fingers, rather than having to use an input device like an Apple Pencil or another supported stylus. This feature is already available on the Windows 10 version of OneNote but is new for iOS according to the app's change log. The addition of finger inking should make it easier for users to add notes, highlights, and other annotations. While many users have Apple Pencils or other supported styli, many elect to only use the iPad with their hands.

The addition of support for shapes also makes it easier to enhance notes. Users can drag and drop shapes and resize them inside of their notes. This is another feature that is already available on the Windows 10 version of OneNote that should be a welcome addition for iOS users.