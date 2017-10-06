The new version of photo editing app Pixelmator just hit the App Store, and is now fully compatible with macOS High Sierra.

Yesterday popular photo editor Pixelmator released 3.7 'Mount Whitney,' the newest version of its macOS app. With this update, users can now edit their snapshots with Pixelmator without leaving the Photos app by right-clicking the photo and selecting "Edit With" and then "Pixelmator."

This isn't the only update, either: Pixelmator is also now able to support the HEIF (High Efficiency Image File) photo format, which is the default image format for photos taken with the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The company also fixed bugs that had been plaguing users, such as disappearing rulers and unexpected shutdowns while open on newer Macs. Other new features include improved support for Photoshop (PSD) files, a more accurate and efficient repair tool, and the ability to drag and drop images from Safari directly into Pixelmator (a feature that the app used to have but that had been removed from previous updates).

Pixelmator is also currently working on Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator's Photoshop alternative that the company calls "the world's most innovative image editing app." That's expected to be coming a little later this fall. As for Pixelmator 3.7 Mount Whitney, you can purchase it now or update the version of Pixelmator you already own through the App Store.

Pixelmator - $29.99 - Download now

