Nintendo has introduced two-step verification using Google Authenticator to better protect your cherished Nintendo account.

That's right - Nintendo has finally joined other gaming companies in offering two-factor authentication, so all your games, info, and screenshot hoards can be more secure than ever. If you opt in, you'll now be asked for a special code (generated using Google Authenticator) as well as your usual password when logging into your account. You'll need to get the Google Authenticator app if you haven't already, but it's free to download on the App Store so that should be relatively painless.

Here's how to enable two-step verification for your Nintendo account (taken directly from Nintendo's support page):

Go to the Nintendo Accounts page and log in. Select "Sign-in and security settings," then scroll down to "2-Step Verification" and click "Edit." Click "2-Step Verification settings." Click "Send e-mail" to have a verification code sent to the e-mail address on file. Enter the verification code from the e-mail, then "Submit." Install the "Google Authenticator" app on your smart device. Use the smart device app to scan the QR code displayed on your Nintendo Account screen. A 6-digit verification code will appear on your smart device. Enter the verification code into the field under step 3 on the Nintendo Account screen, then "Submit." A list of backup codes will appear. Click "Copy" to copy all the codes, then paste them somewhere safe. (A backup code will be required for log-in if you don't have access to the Google Authenticator app. MAKE SURE TO KEEP THESE SOMEWHERE SAFE. You can use these, one time each, if you do not have access to the Google Authenticator app.) Click "I have saved the backup codes," then "OK."

Once set, you can return to the "2-step verification settings" section to review the backup codes and remove the two-step restriction.

And with that taken care of, all that we need from Nintendo now is Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch.

Thoughts? Questions?

Do you feel safer with two-step verification enabled? Share your opinions with us in the comments!