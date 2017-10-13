Can't possibly imagine leaving Facebook to order food on a different website? Now you don't have to. Thank goodness.

According to a press release issued by Facebook's press team today, you can now order takeout or delivery from all your favorite restaurants via Facebook. Given that it has been absorbing features from apps like Snapchat and YouTube, it seems that the social media site has really gone all-in on its attempt to make itself a one-stop shop.

Facebook offers the option to order from a ton of delivery services including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash and ChowNow as well as restaurants like Denny's, Five Guys and Panera so you don't have to close the Facebook app to get that breakfast-for-dinner you desire. Here's how it works, according to Facebook's announcement:

Go to the "Order Food" section in the Explore menu. Browse both local and chain food options based on your location. Select "Start Order" when you've found what you're looking for. Order your food however you like. If the restaurant you want to order from offers takeout or delivery with multiple services, you can select which service you'd like to use. For example, if you have an account with Delivery.com, you can easily order with your existing login. If you don't have an account with that service, you can quickly and easily sign up without leaving the Facebook app. Tear into those nighttime pancakes.

The Order Food feature has been in testing since last year, and Facebook has been working on improving it by incorporating feedback it has received from testers regarding functionality and variety. Today it's finally rolling out for iOS, Android and desktop. You'll need the Facebook app to use this feature easily on mobile, so if you don't have that already, you can get it here:

Facebook - Free - Download now

