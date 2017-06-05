Apple's exclusive Pride Edition Watch band is not so exclusive anymore and I can't wait to get one on my wrist!

In 2016, at San Francisco's annual Pride Parade, Apple gave special rainbow colored Watch bands to those who showed support for diversity and inclusion (and had an Apple Watch). If you weren't there, you couldn't get one. The Pride Edition Watch band was exclusively for inclusivity (#huh?).

Right after the WWDC 2017 keynote, Apple updated its online retail store to include the Pride Edition woven nylon Watch band, and it looks just as beautiful as it did on the wrists of marchers at the Pride Parade in 2016.

The Pride Edition Watch band is priced the same as Apple's other woven nylon bands at $49. It's available for both the 38mm and 42mm case sizes.

Show your Pride for diversity and inclusiveness and get the spectacularly beautiful Pride Edition woven nylon band for Apple Watch right now!

