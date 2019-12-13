Apple and Amazon have partnered to launch support for Apple Podcasts on Amazon Echo devices.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the news means you will now be able to access Apple's library of some 800,000 shows directly through your Amazon Echo. You'll also be able to ask Alexa to play them for you.

To enable the feature, Echo customers need to link their Apple ID to the Alexa App. Once you've done this, you'll be able to ask Alexa to play a specific show, and your playback progress will be automatically synced with the rest of your Apple devices for a seamless listening experience.