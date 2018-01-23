Drone-maker DJI's recently-announced Osmo Mobile 2 smartphone gimbal was officially made available for preorder exclusively on Apple's website today. The gimbal is priced at $129.95 and, according to the site, will ship sometime between February 21 and March 8.

The Osmo Mobile 2 was initially introduced during CES 2018 in Las Vegas. At its core, it's a smartphone stabilizer designed to allow users to capture smooth videos and panoramic shots without worrying about shakes and bumps. It uses three-axis gimbal technology to cancel out unwanted movement in three directions, meaning even the unsteadiest of hands won't disturb recording. The device is also lightweight, ultraportable, and easy to set up and use no matter what your experience.

The Osmo Mobile 2 is completely adjustable, offering both portrait and landscape orientation so you can make sure your followers get the best view. It also boasts a universal screw mount (so it can be used with all your favorite film tools as well as your smartphone), simpler controls (that allow your mobile device to be completely controlled from the handle), and a power bank that lets you film up to 15 hours (complete with a USB port that enables phone charging during use).

If you're looking to add the Osmo Mobile 2 to your must-have smartphone accessory collection, you can preorder it exclusively on Apple's website for $129.95. After January ends, however, you will also be able to purchase it from authorized DJI retailers.

