Apple has posted the video from its March 2018 education event, which featured the introduction of a new, low-cost iPad with Apple Pencil support, software updates for iWork, and other education-focused software and services updates. The video, which clocks in at just over one hour, can currently only officially be watched through the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

But if you don't want to or can't watch the event on an Apple TV, you don't have to. The fine folks over at 9to5Mac did some digging and found the direct link to the event video, which you can watch in Safari on your Mac.

We'll keep you posted if and when Apple makes the video available through any other venue. Meanwhile, you can check out our own liveblog coverage of the event right here for up-to-the-minute information on Apple's announcements.