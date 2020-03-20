What you need to know
- Serif's entire desktop Affinity suite of creative programs is free for 90 days due to coronavirus
- All Affinity programs are on sale for 50 percent off, including Windows, Mac, and iPad versions of the apps.
- Serif is also commissioning 100 freelance artists during the coronavirus outbreak.
Serif announced several measures to help creators during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The entire desktop Affinity suite is available for free for 90 days right now. Additionally, if people prefer to purchase an app, Serif's entire lineup is on sale for 50 percent off. The 90-day offer is available for the Windows and Mac versions of Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher. The 50 percent off sale includes all the Affinity apps on Windows, macOS, and iOS.
Serif announced the trial and discounts on a community post. In addition to the trials and discounts, Serif committed to engage with over 100 freelance artists during the outbreak. This will help creators who might struggle to have a complete workload while many things are shut down. Serif states that it will spend "the equivalent of [its] annual commissioning budget in the next three months."
Because many people have to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, some won't have access to creative apps like Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher. Having a 90-day trial bridges that gap and allows creators to work from anywhere.
To get access to the free trial, you just need to enter your details onto this page and follow the steps on the email Serif sends you.
