A Nintendo Switch is awesome, but a Switch AND a bunch of games and accessories? That's downright incredible! Check out this contest and it could all be yours!

We're giving away a brand new Nintendo Switch bundle to one lucky iMore member! This bundle is valued at almost $500 and includes the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, a Mario Kart 8 Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Also included is the Anker GlassGuard Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, courtesy of our friends at Anker!

We're making it fun and EASY to enter! Just do the following four things and you're IN!

Make sure you're registered here at iMore! Leave a comment on this blog post so we know your iMore username and can verify your other entries. Participate in our Nintendo Switch forums. (Each individual post you make counts as an entry, but make sure they are meaningful posts that add to the conversation! Spam comments won't count, and not following forum guidelines could earn you a time-out from posting.) Subscribe to the iMore newsletter using the form below.

Newsletter subscription form (all fields are required!):

Name Email iMore Username



The giveaway is open to all registered iMore readers worldwide! We will close the contest down at the end of July and announce the winner right here after their participation has been verified. Good luck everyone!