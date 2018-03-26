There's no denying that these things are a bit silly, but they are also extremely practical. Lamicall's adjustable phone stand is down to just $6.49 when you use the coupon code 7LM3H6FB at Amazon. This is a savings of just over $3 and drops it right into impulse purchase territory.

It can hold your phone in both portrait and landscape mode, and it's designed to work with devices from 4 to 8 inches in size. This means it will work with your iPhone, Galaxy device, and even Nintendo Switch. It's made from a durable aluminum so it will keep your device steady and the rubber cushions help prevent scratches.

The stand comes with a lifetime guarantee.

See at Amazon