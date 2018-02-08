Did you know that you are earning My Nintendo reward points every time you buy a game for the Switch? Every time you purchase a game for Nintendo Switch, whether digital or physical, you earn Gold Points. You can also earn Gold Points when you make digital purchases for games in the eShop for 3DS and Wii U.

You can redeem these points for special software, like skins for your 3DS, wallpapers for your mobile device or computer, and Prima mini guides for popular games.

Starting in March, you'll also be able to use these precious Gold Points to purchase software from the Nintendo Switch eShop. This will include redeeming points toward digital game purchases.

At this time, Nintendo hasn't given any details about how many Gold Points games will cost, but the digital games you can buy on 3DS run about 10 Gold Points to a dollar (give or take a few points). For example, a $5.99 digital game can be redeemed for 50 Gold Points.

The Gold Points you earn are based on how much money you spent on a game. Physical games reward significantly lower Gold Points than digital games.

Physical games:

$40 - $49.99 - 10 GP

$50 - $59.99 - 12 GP

$60 - $69.99 - 14 GP

$70 or more - 16GP

Digital games:

$5 - $9.99 - 10GP

$10 - $19.99 - 20GP

$20 - $29.99 - 30GP

$30 - $39.99 - 40GP

$40 - $49.99 - 50 GP

$50 - $59.99 - 60GP

$60 - $69.99 - 70 GP

$70 or more - $80 GP

If you want to get the biggest reward for your money, purchase games at the lower end of the price scale to get the most Gold Points in that range. For example, purchase a $10 game for 20 GP.

With your Gold Points stocked up, you can then hop over to the eShop and redeem them for more games!

Gold Point redemption in the Nintendo Switch eShop will launch in March. There is no exact date, but I'll be sure to let you know when it launches.