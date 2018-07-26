This gross story shows why you absolutely have to erase your iPhone before trading it in

Nearly a year after Ontario teen Natalie Hall sold her shattered iPhone 5 at a TBooth mall kiosk, an individual in Dubai contacted her notifying her that he had possession of her old phone — and, as a result, all of her data as well. According to a report by CBC News:

... a man messaged the 15-year-old on Facebook, saying he had bought her used phone in Dubai and the device still had all of her data on it. To prove it, he sent Hall a screengrab of her old phone's camera roll, commenting on the "sweet" photos of the teen, her friends and her dog. "I was overwhelmed," said Hall, who is from Bowmanville, Ont. "It's creepy having your pictures and your contacts and your social media, text messages — all of that kind of stuff — out there with just a random stranger."

The man also used the data on Hall's phone to gain access to her private social media accounts, requesting her as a friend and then accepting his own requests from the inside. According to Hall, her phone was so damaged that it was no longer operational, leading her to believe that even if she could accomplish a factory reset before trading it in, it was unnecessary.

Hall said she assumed her old phone had been recycled.



"It was so broken — to the point where the guy I sold it to couldn't even use it himself," Hall said. "For people to say that it's common sense to wipe your phone, I don't know if your phone is that broken."