Slack is an instant office messaging service that's available for both desktop and mobile. It features chatroom-style "channels", allowing businesses to compartmentalize teams. These channels are essentially public to every member of that particular Slack group, and users can also message each other privately. But now Slack has updated its privacy policy and tools, and one of the larger changes is a bit alarming to those who use the platform:

Slack customers who pay for certain premium services will be able to download all the data from their workspace–both public and private–apparently without informing members of the community. Which is to say: Information from both private messages and room chats are fair game if the owner of the Slack wants it. (Fast Company)

Before the update, Slack had offered something called "compliance export", a feature that was only available for customers who paid top dollar, but now with the settings change, this new tool will allow bosses to see all forms of communication between employees.

In short, if you want to secretly and easily spy on your workspace, you have to pay Slack for the option. (Fast Company)