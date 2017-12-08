If you would have told me a few years ago that I would have lights all over my new house that I can control with my voice, I would have told you that you were crazy and walked away. Now, that's the life I live, and I kinda love it.
Amazon is making that life possible for you too by offering the Philips Hue 4-bulb Starter Kit for $139.99, a savings of $60 from its regular price. This is also $20 lower than our previous mention.
- Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.
- Connect to the Hue Bridge, and add up to 50 lights. Expand your system with up to 12 Hue accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
- Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
- Control your lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.
This kit comes with a Hue Bridge, power adapter, ethernet cable, and four White and Color Ambiance lights. Philips offers a two-year warranty. You'll probably also want to grab a couple extra bulbs to use around the house.