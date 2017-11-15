If you've got an iPhone running on AT&T, you may be experiencing more dropped calls than normal right now. Luckily, there's a quick and easy fix you can perform that might stop your dropped calls in their tracks. Here's how!

How to fix dropped call issues on your AT&T iPhone

Launch the Settings app. Tap on Cellular. Tap on Cellular Data Options. Tap on Enable LTE. Tap on Data Only.

That's all there is to it. Using this setting, you will still enjoy fast data speeds with all the benefits of LTE, but your phone calls will not use LTE, but the 4G network instead. Since most of the issues seem to be caused by VoLTE enhancements, this should stop dropped calls until the network is fixed. We'd recommend trying to enable voice and data every now and again to see if AT&T has resolved the problem. If not, just toggle Data Only back on for a little while longer.

This trick should work for anyone that's having dropped call issues due to LTE enhancements in a given geographical area on any network. So if that sounds like you, give this a try and let us know how it works for you!