You may regret watching Mint Mobile's Super Bowl commercial — I won't, um, spoil it, but it should have a content warning — but you won't regret learning about its new-and-improved plans.

To celebrate the company's first Super Bowl commercial, Mint Mobile is launching a bunch of amazing promo plans. The idea behind this innovative business model is the same as you'll fund in bulk stores — you buy wireless service in 3-, 6-, or 12-month chunks buckets that allow you to pay less per month than the Big Four. Or any other smaller carrier, for that matter.

Right now, there's a spectacular introductory plan: you get 8GB of data per month for three months — that's 24GB in total — for just $20. That means you get two months of service for free. Once that period's over, it still only costs $35/month for 8GB of data, which is outstanding.

And if you don't need that much data, you can get 3GB of data for just $15 per month for three months, rising to just $25/month after that. And if you need more than 8GB of data, there's the 12GB monthly option starting at $25/month, rising to $45 after the initial period.

Whatever one you select, you're probably still going to save money on your bill. And with the lower prices, you still get great 4G LTE connectivity around the U.S. using T-Mobile's nationwide network. You also get unlimited talk and text, too, along with free calls to Canada and Mexico. Oh, and you don't have to pay more for hotspot service, which is pretty rad.

So do yourself a favor — whether you want to watch their Super Bowl commercial or not, you should absolutely, 100% pick up a SIM card and try Mint Mobile for yourself. It'll cost you just $20.

