You only need to drop your phone off a boat, or into a puddle, or (yes) into a toilet one time to start yearning for a world in which all smartphones are waterproof. The good news: these days, many of them are at least water-resistant, because they're tested according to a body of standards called the International Protection codes (think: IP68, IP57). The bad news: they're probably not as resistant as you think.

Today on the MrMobile YouTube channel, we'll learn how to decode IP ratings to find out how much water your gadgets can really handle – and because the liquid resistance is only half the story, we'll delve into dustproofing as well. Finally, we bring in the Grand Marshal of Gear Destroyers himself, Zack from JerryRigEverything, to learn how these foreign intruders wreck your gadgets … and what you can do about it if they do!