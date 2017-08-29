The YouTube you know and love is changing a little bit — for the first time ever.

YouTube jumped onto people's screens 12 years ago, and since then, the massive online video service connects over 1.5 billion people from around the globe to original content, music, news, cat videos, and so, so much more.

Now the company is taking its familiar logo — the black You with the white Tube in the bright red box with the slightly rounded corners that's meant to symbolize the site's play button — and is making a few changes… but that's not the only thing that's changing on one of the internet's largest sites to ever exist...

We have the word tube in a tube. This is weird. No one know what this is.... [this change is] an evolution, not a revolution. (Christopher Bettig, Head of YouTube's Art Department)

What's new, YouTube?

YouTube's logo will be changing, along with the look of the site altogether — there will be new fonts and colors across YouTube's desktop and mobile apps.

The service is getting a new typeface, color scheme, and a bunch of major changes to the look, feel, and functionality of its desktop and mobile app. (The Verge)

When will we start seeing these changes?

The changes should be rolling out on your mobile devices and desktop later today!

Along with a new logo, the desktop and mobile app are both being updated to bring them in line with the [Material Design aesthetic](https://www.theverge.com/2014/6/27/5849272/material-world-how-google-discovered-what-software-is-made-of0 that extends across Google's properties like Android, Search, and Docs… Moving to Material means there are fewer shadows, boxes, and forms on each page. Like the new logo, the move to Material helps to weave a common design language across an ever-expanding universe of apps. (The Verge)

