YouTube is the biggest video hosting website in the world right now, with about 300 hours of video being uploaded to the site every minute! From big channels with millions of subscribers like Casey Neistat, UnboxTherapy, MKBHD, and PewDiePie, to thousands of small channels that cover everything from woodworking to board gaming, YouTube truly has something for everyone.

YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red) is a new subscription service that YouTube is offering for $11.99/month. Here's everything you need to know about YouTube Premium, so you can decide if it's right for you!

No ads!

YouTube is full of those pre-roll ads that play automatically before the video you want to watch. Some of them you can skip after a certain period (usually five seconds), but some of them you can't. If you use YouTube a lot and hate waiting for ads, YouTube Premium gets rid of them!

Offline viewing

Plenty of other streaming services offer offline viewing and with a YouTube Premium subscription, you can too. If you're low on data, or just want to watch your favorite YouTube channels on the plane, you can download videos to your device. Not all channels will have this option, so you may want to research what channels do if you plan on using offline viewing a lot.

YouTube Music

YouTube Music is a music streaming service run by YouTube, and while you can get just a YouTube Music subscription separately, it comes with a YouTube Premium subscription. Like Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music, this service will let you stream music from an expansive catalog. You'll even get ad-free music, offline downloads, and the ability to listen to music in the background on the Android and iOS apps. It also offers a desktop player for those of you jamming out from your desk.

YouTube Originals

YouTube not only hosts a bunch of other creators videos, but they also have their original content called YouTube Originals. These shows are available only to YouTube Premium subscribers and have a wide range of genres. YouTube certainly doesn't have as huge of a library as Netflix or Hulu, but they have a lot of shows in development and quite a few series that have done well with critics and audiences alike.

How much does it cost?

If you're looking to subscribe to YouTube Premium for the first time right now, it will cost you $11.99/month to access all these great perks; however, you can get the service a little cheaper if you're already a YouTube Red subscriber.