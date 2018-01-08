YouTube TV, the streaming giant's take on a live, internet-based TV service, has officially launched in the United States. Available on both iOS and Android, YouTube TV offers live streaming content from traditional broadcast networks, as well as several cable channels, for $35 per month. Just like similar services from AT&T and Sling TV, YouTube TV lets you watch its live content on your iPhone or iPad wherever you are. Here's everything you need to know about this new streaming service. So what is YouTube TV? It's YouTube's streaming TV service, similar to offerings like Sling TV or AT&T's DirecTV Now. With YouTube TV, you can watch live programming from broadcast networks like NBC and ABC and cable channels like ESPN and FX. There are also channels that you can add on to your subscription. How is this different from a cable TV subscription? Once you've signed up, you can take YouTube TV with you wherever you go. While many cable services offer apps that let you stream channels around your home, the channel selection often gets cut down when you head out. Additionally, there are no commitments or contracts when you sign up, and you can cancel at any time. Finally, YouTube TV costs a lot less than the average cable subscription. How much is this going to cost me? For $35 per month, you get access to 40 channels, with more to be added over time. You can also add Showtime for another $11 per month and Fox Soccer Plus for $15 per month. When you sign up, you can get a free one-month trial, after which you'll need to pay. So exactly what channels am I getting for my money? The channel lineup for YouTube TV at launch is as follows: Standard lineup:

ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

The CW

Telemundo

AMC

BBC America

BBC World News

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN U

ESPN News

Comcast SportsNet

Fox Sports

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

USA

FX

FXX

FXM

FreeForm

IFC

The Disney Channel

Disney XD

Disney Junior

E!

BTN

SEC Network

Bravo

Oxygen

Sundance TV

Syfy

Sprout

CBS Sports Network

NBC Sports Network

NBC Golf

MSNBC

CNBC

Fox News

Fox Business

National Geographic Channel

Nat Geo Wild

Universal HD

Chiller

YouTube Red Originals

WE tv

YouTube notes that ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW are available as video on-demand-only stations in some markets. For instance, it doesn't appear as though The CW is available live in any market, while NBC is only live in a select few markets. Add-on networks:

Showtime ($11 per month)

Fox Soccer Plus ($15 per month)

Coming Soon: NBC Universo

ESPN 3

SundanceTV

Local Now What about DVR? YouTube TV's cloud DVR lets you record shows without any storage limits, though you'll only be able to keep your recordings for 9 months. So is it one person per subscription? Actually, you can have up to six accounts per subscription, great for sharing with family members or roommates. Keep in mind, however, that you can only watch up to three streams at once. You mentioned iPhone and iPad, but what about Apple TV? At launch, the only way to watch YouTube TV on your television is with a Chromecast, though of course if you have a Chromecast-enabled TV already, you're set. The app doesn't support Apple TV at this time. However, YouTube does say that they'll support "even more connected TV devices" later this year, so take that for what you will. Sounds good. Where do I sign up? You can sign up on the YouTube TV website or in the YouTube TV app for iPhone and iPad. Remember that YouTube TV will have to be available in your current geographic location in order for you to sign up. Where is YouTube TV available? YouTube TV may have launched in a small handful of markets, but the company has done a good job of quickly expanding into new markets around the United States. Currently, you'll find YouTube TV in the following areas:

Albany

Albuquerque

Atlanta

Austin

Baltimore

Baton Rouge

Birmingham

Boston

Buffalo

Cedar Rapids

Charlotte

Chattanooga

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Colorado Springs

Columbus

Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver

Des Moines

Detroit

Flint

Fresno-Visalia

Ft. Myers-Naples

Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)

Grand Rapids

Green Bay

Greenville (North Carolina)

Greenville (South Carolina)

Greensboro

Harrisburg

Hartford

Houston

Huntsville-Decatur (Alabama)

Indianapolis

Jackson (Mississippi)

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Knoxville

Las Vegas

Little Rock

Los Angeles

Louisville

Madison

Memphis

Miami-Fort Lauderdale

Milwaukee

Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Nashville

New Orleans

New York City

Norfolk

Oklahoma City

Omaha

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Portland-Auburn (Maine)

Providence

Raleigh

Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)

Rochester (New York)

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco Bay Area

Savannah

Seattle

Shreveport

South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)

Spokane

Springfield (Missouri)

St. Louis

Tampa

Toledo

Tucson

Tulsa

Waco

Washington DC

West Palm Beach