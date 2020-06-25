For those hoping to stream YouTube using Picture-in-Picture on the iPhone, the day has come - sort of. It appears that YouTube is working with Picture-in-Picture (PiP) on iOS 14, but only for videos played in the Safari app.

MacRumors posted a video of how it works. The user opened up a YouTube video in Safari on the iPhone. They started to play the video and then, after swiping up to return home, the video went into Picture-in-Picture mode.

YouTube (in Safari) works with Picture in Picture in #iOS14 — the app, not so much — but hopefully by September. pic.twitter.com/nApmFwAqMM — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) June 25, 2020

The YouTube app, however, is not working with the feature yet. Google has not indicated if they will support Picture-in-Picture for the YouTube app on the iPhone. Currently, users can stream the audio of a YouTube video in the background on iOS, but that feature is reserved for subscribers of YouTube Premium.

It appears that other major video app developers are already looking into supporting Picture-in-Picture when iOS 14 releases to the public this fall. Jordanna Kwok, Engineering Manager at Netflix, tweeted that she has added support for the feature to the company's plans for its iOS app.

Fantastic #WWDC20 Keynote! Already added a TODO to support iPhone Picture-in-Picture (PiP) in the Netflix app 😉 Still have a lot of questions around other new innovations like AirPod Pro spatial audio. Excited to learn more about them this week! — Jordanna Kwok (@jordeewok) June 22, 2020

We'll have to wait and see if the YouTube app supports Picture-in-Picture on iOS 14 and, even if it does if it would be limited to YouTube Premium subscribers. If so, we at least seem to have a workaround by streaming through Safari.