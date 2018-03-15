With an insane battery life of up to 72 hours, this ZeroLemon Bluetooth speaker may be the only one you need to buy again. Right now you can pick one up for $27.99 when you checkout using coupon code QZYC37WI. It has a built-in 10000mAh battery to keep it going, and when it starts running low you can simply use its solar panel to charge it back up.

The speaker also has two USB outputs, so you can put that 10000mAh battery to work charging other devices as well. This kind of versatility makes it great to use at a BBQ, in the office, while cleaning the garage, sitting on the beach, and just about any other situation you can think of.

It also has a Micro-USB port for charging and comes with a microSD card slot and aux jack for the times you don't want to connect to it using Bluetooth. ZeroLemon backs this speaker with a 24-month warranty, so stop delaying and buy one now using coupon code QZYC37WI.

