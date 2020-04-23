What you need to know
- Zoom now has more than 300 million daily users.
- The figure was announced by CEO Eric S. Yuan in a webinar.
- Zoom has committed to a 90-day security plan after its meteoric rise exposed some privacy and security flaws in its platform.
Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan has announced the platform now has more than 300 million daily users.
According to Zoom's blog:
In today's "Ask Eric Anything" webinar, Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan provided more progress updates on our 90-day security plan, including exciting announcements about Zoom 5.0 and surpassing 300 million daily Zoom meeting participants.
Eric was joined by Zoom CPO Oded Gal, Zoom CTO Brendan Ittelson, Alex Stamos, who is a security adviser to Zoom, and Lea Kissner, the former Global Lead of Privacy Technology at Google, who is consulting with Zoom on privacy and encryption.
As The Verge notes, Zoom's user base back in December was around 10 million a day. The popularity of the platform has skyrocketed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen millions of workers take to remote working. Beyond enterprise, Zoom has also established itself as a platform for meetings and social gatherings amongst friends. Earlier this month, Zoom reported that it had more than 200 million users, which means that it has added another 100 million in just 3 weeks, a massive increase of 50%.
Zoom's 'Ask Eric Anything' webinars are part of providing updates on Zoom's 90-day security plan. In the most recent session, Zoom execs discussed new data routing controls for paid customers, the release of Zoom 5.0 (including tougher encryption) and more. In conclusion Zoom stated:
We continue to be very appreciative of all of our customers' support in our journey to a more secure Zoom platform. It makes us very proud to know that more than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.
