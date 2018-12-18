Despite its small build plate size, the Monoprice Select Mini Pro is still my top pick for those beginners who don't know what they want to print. There are alternatives if you are looking to print something larger like cosplay items, but for a starter printer, you really can't wrong with the Monoprice.

While other 3D printers may have bigger print areas, there are few that pack so many top-of-the-line features into a printer you could take anywhere. The small form factor makes it perfect for those who aren't really sure what they want it for and don't have a dedicated space.

Who should buy this 3D printer?

If you are a complete novice and you've never touched a 3D printer before, then think about buying this. If you have no idea what you would use it for. but know you want to learn. then the Mini Pro could be the 3D printer for you. Starting small and working up to bigger and better things is a safe option.

Is it a good time to buy this 3Dprinter?

This is the third iteration of the Select Mini and as such, has a lot of extra features that the older models didn't. This means you are getting the very best Monoprice can offer at the same great value.

Reasons to buy Excellent build quality

Auto Leveling

Removable build plate

Small footprint Reasons not to buy Teeny tiny build plate

Good things come in small packages

The biggest argument not to buy the Maker Select Mini Pro from Monoprice is the size of the build plate. Let's get that out of the way from the start: It's pretty small, only 120mm by 120mm, or a little under 5 square inches, but size isn't everything. The Mini Pro is a remarkable machine when you break it down. Unlike most machines in its pricepoint, it comes with advanced features that make it an excellent choice for beginners.

The Mini Pro comes equipped with a removable bed and automatic bed leveling as well as the ability to send files to print over Wi-Fi. Those three upgrades make using any printer so much easier and you normally pay a premium to get them. Auto bed leveling means you never have to fight with your build plate to get a good first layer — your first layer is very important so you need to get it right — and the removable build plate means you don't have to worry about taking chunks out of your hands as you pry the print off with a scraper or bend the plate trying to get models off.

Unlike most machines of its price and size, it comes with some advanced features that make it an excellent choice for a beginner.

When it comes to connectivity the Select Mini Pro is king. It can connect to your PC over a standard USB connection and is one of the few 3D printers that is currently recognized by Microsoft's native 3D print software. It also allows you to use a microSD card, which is my favorite way of printing. When you use your PC to print, anything that happens to your computer happens to your printer — If your computer crashes your print will crash too — but with the microSD card, you don't have to worry about your PC at all.

With Wi-Fi file sending, you get the best of both worlds. You can use your PC to set up the model, making sure it is ready for print, then send the file remotely to be stored in the printer's memory. This removes the risk of your PC shutting down and ruining the print and means you don't have to be tethered to your desk.

As a beginner, you need to rely on the printer you have. It really is the only way to learn how they work and how you can improve. By having a well made and reliable printer from the start, you can build up your knowledge base before you're trying to fix things you don't understand. The Mini Pro gives you plenty of opportunity to learn while ensuring you can still print successfully.

Alternatives to the Select Mini Pro

While the Select Mini Pro is a fantastic device, the word mini here is key. Sometimes, even when you are starting out you need something a bit bigger, something you can build full-size models on. If that is the case then we have to excellent choices for you. The Creality Ender 3 Pro, and the