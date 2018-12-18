The Snapmaker 3-in-1 fabricator is a fantastic machine for a family to start their 3D printing adventure. Because of its modular design and the availability of other fabrication systems at purchase, your family can learn 3D printing, laser etching, and CNC milling all from one machine!

The Snapmaker has such a variety of uses. It's perfect for a family who wants to learn about fabrication and how to build a machine from scratch. Speaking from personal experience, it's one of my son and I's favorite printers to use together.

The price on the Snapmaker doesn't vary much, so it's a great time to buy it any time of the year. If there are any deals I will update this post below with links, but the standard price for three interesting tools built into one is probably worth it.

When you have adults and kids who are interested in the same things, it pays to encourage those interests. If you have a family that wants to try out 3D printing, as well as other fabrication mediums, then this is for you. The 3-in-1 system gives you scope for a wide range of projects to share with your family.

What makes a 3D printer good for a family? It needs to be easy to use by a huge range of ages, as well as hold the interest of any person long enough for them to want to continue the hobby. It also needs to have a learning curve, so as the children and adults continue to learn the tasks you can do with it, their skill increases.

The Snapmaker 3-in-1 ticks all these boxes and more. The design of the machine is modular so putting it together was simple enough for my 12-year-old to do on his own. It even has standard RJ45 plugs to connect everything into the main computer board. He made light work of screwing everything in, even checking with a spirit level to make sure everything was straight (he didn't really need to of course but I wasn't going to stop his fun), then attaching all the cables in the right order. The look on his face when the printer started up the first time was worth the price of admission.

The greatest gift that the Snapmaker gives you is variety. When you buy the Snapmaker it comes with three tool heads, called modules, that allow you to use different fabrication techniques. While the main module you'll want to use is the 3D printing one — it works amazingly well and every print I tried came out almost perfectly — there are also two others: a Laser etching tool and a CNC milling tool. While the CNC milling can probably wait until your kids are slightly older, the laser etching is perhaps one of the most fun tools we own as a family.

With the ability to burn a 2D picture onto a huge variety of materials — we've burnt onto plastic, wood, leather, and even denim so far — the laser etching tool allows children to explore other ways to be creative and opens up your Snapmaker to more uses than just the 3D printing. Keeping kids interested is a massive part of family time and the Snapmaker will help you do that, especially with its different modules for different kids.

Alternatives to the Snapmaker

While the Snapmaker is a good choice for a first-time family there are alternatives out there. If you are looking for something cheaper to start your family obsession, or you are looking for just a 3D printer, then the Select Mini Pro from Monoprice is an excellent and affordable machine with some advanced tricks. If you have an older family who likes the idea of a larger, more difficult project to start with, the Prusa Mk3 kit would be great, since it's one of the best printers you can buy right now