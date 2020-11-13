Microsoft Authenticator may soon support password management on iOS. The app already allows you to unlock accounts using two-factor authentication, but the ability to manage and autofill passwords would make it much more useful. The Spanish blog Microsofters saw the new functionality working on a beta version of Microsoft Authenticator, so it seems likely that it will be available soon.

Right now, you can attempt to enable Microsoft Authenticator to auto-fill your passwords on iOS, but you'll be hit with a "Coming soon" notification. On the beta version of the app, you'll see a "Passwords" page that contains passwords saved on your Outlook account.