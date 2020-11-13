Microsoft Authenticator Ios AccountSource: Daniel Rubino/Windows Central

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Authenticator may soon be able to manage your passwords.
  • The beta version of Microsoft Authenticator has an option to auto-fill passwords now.

Microsoft Authenticator may soon support password management on iOS. The app already allows you to unlock accounts using two-factor authentication, but the ability to manage and autofill passwords would make it much more useful. The Spanish blog Microsofters saw the new functionality working on a beta version of Microsoft Authenticator, so it seems likely that it will be available soon.

Right now, you can attempt to enable Microsoft Authenticator to auto-fill your passwords on iOS, but you'll be hit with a "Coming soon" notification. On the beta version of the app, you'll see a "Passwords" page that contains passwords saved on your Outlook account.

Microsoft Authenticator Settings Microsoft Authenticator Settings

Source: Microsofters

If you go through Settings on your iPhone, you can replace iCloud with Microsoft Authenticator.

For people that already use Microsoft Edge as their browser of choice, having passwords saved to the browser automatically sync to iOS could be very useful. It could also allow Microsoft Authenticator to replace iCloud password syncing, which is limited to iOS and macOS devices.

The new feature appears to be rolling out gradually to beta users on iOS.

