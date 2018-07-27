Microsoft Edge rolls out intelligent visual search for iPhone and iPad

Following a short period of beta testing, Microsoft Edge is now rolling out intelligent visual search for everyone. The addition brings the iOS version of the app up to par with its Android counterpart, which picked up visual search in June. But beyond that, there are a few other neat features tagging along in this update as well, including paste-and-search and the option to choose from more default search engines.

As for the highlight feature of this update, visual search lets you quickly snap a photo or choose one from your camera roll, then search the internet for information based on whatever you snapped. Microsoft is talking up the feature's usefulness for shopping, helping to track down items of clothing, for example, that you like. That's also bolstered by a built-in barcode scanner, which can be used to find deals on items. Visual search can be used to find more information on landmarks around you as well.