What you need to know
- The latest Microsoft Teams update expands grid view on iOS.
- Teams on iPhone now supports 2x4 grid view, and teams on iPad supports 3x3 grid view.
- Teams expanded grid view on desktop earlier this year to up to 49 people.
Microsoft Teams now supports 3x3 grids on iPads and 2x4 grids on iPhones. The app's most recent update expands grid view for video calls, making it easier to chat with more people at once. In addition to increasing the number of people that can appear on a call at once, the update brings an option to use less data during video calls and some other handy features.
Here's the complete changelog, as found on the app's store listing.
- See more videos in your calls and meetings. 2x4 on iPhone, 3x3 on iPad
- New setting to reduce the amount of data Teams uses while video is on
- Choose which number to dial for org contacts with more than one phone number
- Single sign-on access for bots and tools in Teams that use your org credentials
- Daily agenda view of upcoming meetings. Join, edit, or share them with contacts
Microsoft continues to increase the number of people that can appear at once on a video call. Earlier this year, Microsoft Teams expanded to nine people at once and then up to 49 people at once on desktops. Now, iOS users can join in on the fun.
While in video calls, you can make sure that the app uses less data with the toggle of a button. The update also brings a daily agenda view that helps you plan out your day.
As pointed out by Neowin, the Microsoft Teams release notes page states that Cortana voice support was added to the app starting August 18, 2020. Cortana voice support seems to be rolling out gradually, starting in the U.S. and then expanding to other markets in the future.
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams allows you to collaborate with colleagues, upload files, send messages, and chat through video. It integrates with Office 365 and several other cloud services.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
