Microsoft's OneDrive app on iOS is set to gain some handy features for PDFs later this month. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, bookmarks and tags are on the way to PDF pages. Additionally, the OneDrive app on iOS should soon be able to rotate PDFs for easier viewing (via MSPowerUser).

The Microsoft 365 roadmap is a great way to see what Microsoft has in the works for its large library of applications and services, but it's not meant to pin down exact dates. The new PDF features are currently set to roll out this month, but that could easily change.

Tagging and bookmarking throughout PDFs makes it much easier to navigate through pages. You can place tags and bookmarks in specific parts of PDFs and then jump back to those points at any time that you'd like.

It's a bit surprising that it's taken this long to have the option to rotate PDFs in OneDrive for iOS, but when the feature does roll out, it will be a welcome addition.

If you're more interested in features that have already rolled out to OneDrive, rather than ones that are on the way, Microsoft recently rounded up everything that rolled out for the cloud storage service in December.