What you need to know
- OneDrive for iOS should gain some features for PDFs this month.
- Support for bookmarking and tagging PDFs is on the way for OneDrive on iOS.
- The app should also support rotating PDFs soon.
Microsoft's OneDrive app on iOS is set to gain some handy features for PDFs later this month. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, bookmarks and tags are on the way to PDF pages. Additionally, the OneDrive app on iOS should soon be able to rotate PDFs for easier viewing (via MSPowerUser).
The Microsoft 365 roadmap is a great way to see what Microsoft has in the works for its large library of applications and services, but it's not meant to pin down exact dates. The new PDF features are currently set to roll out this month, but that could easily change.
Tagging and bookmarking throughout PDFs makes it much easier to navigate through pages. You can place tags and bookmarks in specific parts of PDFs and then jump back to those points at any time that you'd like.
It's a bit surprising that it's taken this long to have the option to rotate PDFs in OneDrive for iOS, but when the feature does roll out, it will be a welcome addition.
If you're more interested in features that have already rolled out to OneDrive, rather than ones that are on the way, Microsoft recently rounded up everything that rolled out for the cloud storage service in December.
OneDrive
OneDrive is Microsoft's cloud storage solution. It can store photos, documents, videos and is available on all major platforms.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AirPods concept imagines reverse MagSafe charging and it needs to happen
Just imagine slapping your AirPods onto the back of your iPhone and having them charge via the magic of magnets.
Personalized ads and user privacy can coexist, Facebook tells businesses
Facebook has told business owners who use its advertising services that Apple's iOS 14 privacy changes will have "hard-hitting implications" on campaigns and that Apple's changes will benefit them and hurt businesses.
The next Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney is this Saturday!
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
Great video editing software for your Mac
You don't need to buy expensive video-editing software to get the job done. Here are some of the hottest video-editing software for Mac on the market today.