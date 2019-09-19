Apple is launching its latest iOS update, iOS 13 , today with a new system-wide dark mode in tow, and Microsoft is following up the launch with a darker treatment for its Office apps on the platform. The first app in Microsoft's stable to get this new look is OneDrive , which will now shift to a black background with blue accents when you change your system theme to dark mode.

The update to OneDrive is part of a larger dark theme shift that Microsoft unveiled for its Office apps in August.

In its initial announcement, Microsoft emphasized that its goal was to better align all of the Office apps in terms of design. The Office teams chose a single palette, as well as things like contrast and brand color saturation to further emphasize this consistency. For users, the ultimate benefit is potentially reducing eye strain and even battery life on devices with OLED displays.

Microsoft said previously that Word, Excel, and PowerPoint were all in line to receive a dark mode alongside iOS 13's launch as well. We'll update this post throughout the day if and when those updates become available.