A new version of Outlook for Mac is rolling out now. The update was spotted recently by WindowsUnited when one of their writers was prompted to get the update. The updated version of Outlook has improved synchronization, search improvements, and several other improvements. It is, however, missing support for IMAP and iCloud accounts at this time.

Forbes reports that support for IMAP and iCloud accounts will come "soon," according to Microsoft. That added support will be crucial to many people who use Outlook on Mac devices. IMAP is a popular email protocol, especially with user-owned domains. Support for iCloud accounts is also important as many people that use Mac devices also use iCloud for email.

The thing that most people will notice first when booting up the new Outlook is its revamped look. It's been updated to match the upcoming Big Sur update.