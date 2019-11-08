What you need to know
- SwiftKey for iOS now supports speech to text.
- The same update also brings a trending GIFs section to the GIF panel.
- The update is generally available to all people on iOS.
SwiftKey for iOS has a new update that brings support for voice typing and adds a trending GIFs section to the GIF panel. The update brings SwiftKey to version 2.7.0 and is generally available for iOS devices.
The app's listing in the App Store includes the full changelog:
- For those moments when you prefer to speak instead of type - we've added Voice Typing to your SwiftKey Keyboard. If you've selected English as your language option, just tap on the microphone icon to get started and begin dictation. Tip: punctuation can be inserted explicitly - e.g. try saying "new line."
-
- There's a new addition to the GIF panel. You can now see top "trending" GIFs from your locale.
SwiftKey is one of Microsoft's many productivity applications on iOS. It currently has a 4.7-star rating with over 63,000 reviews and ranks highly within the Utilities section of the App Store. The app allows you to swipe to type, can automatically suggest words, and supports sharing your location, GIFs, and several other forms of media.
SwiftKey
SwiftKey provides a variety of input methods for your iOS device's keyboard. You can swipe to type, dictate text, and share emojis and GIFs through SwiftKey.
